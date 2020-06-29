June 12, 1940 - June 24, 2020 Bob was born in San Francisco, Calif on June 12, 1940 to Josephine and George Cushman. He was raised in San Francisco until his teens, when his family moved sixty miles north to Petaluma. In 1958, he traveled 120 miles south to attend Santa Clara University, a Jesuit college, and held a graduate degree in Electrical Engineering. After graduating, he worked for many years at Lockheed (NASA) in Sunnyvale, Calif, and was part of the early space program. In 1970, Bob applied for a position with The National Security Agency in Baltimore, Maryland, and was accepted. But the lure of the new and growing semiconductor industry in Silicon Valley, plus his fiancee, Bobbi, who was raised in Silicon Valley, helped his decision. He would work in Silicon Valley and marry Bobbi. Bobbi had three children that Bob accepted as his own, and on Sept 19, 1970, the five became a family. For the next thirty years, Bob moved up the executive ladder working at several companies. He was able to do the thing he loved the most, and that was to travel. His numerous travels took him to many countries in the Orient, Europe, Scandinavian countries, one trip to Australia, and most major U.S. cities. Bob retired at age 65, and he and Bobbi moved to Auburn, Alabama where their youngest son, Daniel, and his family lived. To give Bob something to do with his free time, he worked at Home Depot in Tiger Town for seven years. In his early seventies, he started slowing down, but it would be several years before he was diagnosed with Parkinson's. Bobbi became his caregiver, but only a year and a half younger, she was also losing her health. In December of 2019, the Cushmans moved to Oak Park Nursing Home in Auburn, where they have had excellent care, and the staff loved Mr. Bob. He celebrated his 80th birthday on June 12, and what a grand celebration that was for him, and he enjoyed every minute. He recently had outpatient surgery for a cancerous mole on his temple, but was recovering without complications. Soon, however, he was going downhill very rapidly, and was diagnosed with pneumonia. Within a few days Bob passed into the arms of Jesus with little suffering. Bobbi was with him and holding his hands when he took his last breath. There to greet him in heaven were his parents, Josephine and George Cushman, his eldest son, Clark McGinty, and many others. Left to morn his passing, is his wife, of almost 50 years, Bobbi, his brother, Dr. Richard Cushman of Albany, CA, his children, Tami (Gary) Peterson of Groveland, CA, Daniel (Fiona) Cushman of Opelika, AL, and grandson Cody Cushman of Phenix City, AL. Bob was a devout Catholic, and his memorial service will be held on Thursday July 2nd at St. Michael's Catholic Church at 11:00. Msgr Michael Farmer is presiding. He has been cremated according to his wishes, and his ashes will be buried on Daniel and Fiona's seven acre property. A tree will be planted over his remains, and when it is her time Bobbi will be buried next to him. She, too, will have a tree and their roots and branches will touch---just as the "Tree of Life" will be touching them in that heavenly place. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in Bob's memory to St. Michael's Catholic Church. All are welcome to attend.
Breaking
promotion
This month we're giving you the chance to win a free VISA GIFT CARD to go toward your next backyard cook-out!
promotion
This month we're giving you the chance to win a free VISA GIFT CARD to go toward your next b…
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.