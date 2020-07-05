March 5, 1953 - July 2, 2020 Mr. Rodney William Dabbs, age 67, of Cusseta, Alabama passed away on Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 in Opelika, Alabama. He was born on March 5th, 1953 in Langdale, Alabama to the late James and Bennie Sue Dabbs. Mr. Dabbs worked at Ampex for over 20 years. He was an avid fisherman and hunter who loved to spend time outdoors, especially on the river. Mr. Dabbs is survived by his wife, Susan Dabbs; his sons, Jamie (Charlotte) Dabbs and Scott (Lauren) Dabbs; his grandchildren, Dalton Dabbs, Austin Dabbs, Greenlee Dabbs, and Kip Hunter; his sisters, Pam (Murry) Wilbanks, Terri (Don) Scott, and Belinda Butler. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard Dabbs. Services will be private. Please visit Mr. Dabbs Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for his family, to share a memory of Mr. Dabbs, or to light a Remembrance Candle in his memory. Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.
