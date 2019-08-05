March 29, 2002 - August 2, 2019 Funeral service for Mark Harford Daniel, 17, of Auburn will be Wednesday, August 7 at Cornerstone Church, 2123 Hamilton Road, Auburn at 2:00 pm. Pastor Rusty Hutson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Garden Hills Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on Tuesday August 6 from 5:00-8:00 pm Mark passed away on Friday August 2, 2019 in Auburn. He was born on March 29, 2002 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama to Wade and Shelia Escoe Daniel. He was a rising senior in the class of 2020 at Auburn High School and had been a member of the Lacrosse team and the fishing team. He had also been working at Spencer's Heating and Air the last two summers. Mark was a happy, outgoing, loving son, brother, grandson, and friend. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to fish, hunt with his bow and guns, and hunt for arrowheads. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, mud riding in his truck and on four wheelers, swimming and kayaking. His other favorite past times included just hanging out with his friends and family, dancing and singing. He had a great personality, never met a stranger, and was a "peace-maker". Mark lived life to its fullest and always brought laughter wherever he was. He was the life of the party! He is survived by his parents, Wade and Sheila Daniel of Auburn; his siblings, Matthew Daniel-25 (Ashley), Lauren Daniel-23, and John Daniel-13; his grandparents, James and Nancy Escoe, Elaine and Randy Sellers, and Patricia Gipson; his nephews, Fisher Daniel-18 months and Hunter Daniel (due in October); as well as many other aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charlie Daniel; great grand-parents, Eugene and Mattie Lee Keel, Mavis and Jean Escoe, Curtis and Mildred Bridges, and Mark and Christine Daniel.
