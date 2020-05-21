Rev. Dr. C.L. Daniel June 5, 1932 - May 18, 2020 Rev. Dr. C.L. Daniel, 87, of Opelika, AL passed Monday, May 18, 2020 in Opelika, AL. A private service will be Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Historical Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Notasulga, AL with Rev. Dr. Anthony Pogue, officiating and Rev. Dr. George McCullough, Eulogist. A private interment will follow. Public visitation will be Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc. C.L. Daniel was born June 5, 1932 in Russell County, AL to the late A.C. Daniel and the late Eva Daniel. He attended South Girard School, was the pastor of Yorktown Baptist Church for 25 years and the pastor of Historic Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church for 10 years. Survivors include his wife, Selena Daniel; four children, Marilyn Joyce, Annie Potes (Bobby) both of Phenix City, AL, Cynthia Sheffield (Micheal) of Illinois and Rosalyn Gilbreath (Maurice); eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sister, Lois Stewart of Phenix City, AL and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
