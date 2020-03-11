March 4, 2020 Lillian Everly Daniels was born on March 4, 2020 and lived only for a few hours before returning to her Eternal Heavenly home later that day. She is survived by her mother, Emily McCullough; father, Dakota Daniels; maternal grandparents, Mike and Tammy McCullough; maternal great grandparents, Jo Ann McCullough, and Janice and Van Holman; paternal grandparents, Angela and Nathan Daniels; paternal great grandparents, Connie and Brian Daniels, as well as Joe and Janice Smith; aunts and uncles, Tiffany Toland (Michael), Hanna Drowns, and Nocona Daniels; cousin, Caiden Toland. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. until the Funeral hour at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Lillian Daniels as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

