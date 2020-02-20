Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .RAIN WILL OVERSPREAD THE AREA LATER TONIGHT AND LAST THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON BEFORE TAPERING OFF. WIDESPREAD RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1.5 TO 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE THROUGH 6PM THURSDAY. RAINFALL THE PAST WEEK OR SO RANGED FROM 1 TO 5 INCHES. THEREFORE, MANY AREA RIVERS, CREEKS AND STREAMS ARE RUNNING WELL ABOVE NORMAL LEVELS. DUE TO THESE SATURATED GROUND CONDITIONS, SOME FLASH FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA, EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA, SOUTHEAST ALABAMA, AND WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL ALABAMA, AUTAUGA, CHILTON, COOSA, DALLAS, ELMORE, LOWNDES, MONTGOMERY, AND PERRY. IN EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA, CHAMBERS, CLAY, LEE, MACON, RANDOLPH, RUSSELL, AND TALLAPOOSA. IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA, BULLOCK. IN WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA, GREENE, HALE, MARENGO, AND SUMTER. * FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1.5 TO 2 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE IN A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME * ONGOING RIVER FLOODING MAY BE WORSENED AND THE HIGH CREEKS AND STREAMS MAY AFFECT THE RUNOFF OF THE NEW RAINFALL AND PRODUCE FLOODING PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&