Funeral service for Mrs. Eldora R. Darby, 87, of Chicago, IL and formally of Opelika, AL, will be held at 12:00 pm Friday, February 21, 2020 at Union Grove Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Pastor Quincy T. Dorsey will officiate. Mrs. Darby passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 in Chicago, IL. Her remains will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers and contributions, donations are asked to be made to The Eldora Robinson Darby Memorial Health Education Scholarship Fund by mail at Manatoa Health Foundation, ATTN: ERDMHE Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 802865, Chicago IL 60680-2851. More information is available on the internet at www.manatoa.org/scholarship. In honor of Eldora's memory and legacy, this fund will help defray the educational expenses of deserving students who are pursuing health-related certificates and degrees at U. S. colleges and universities. She is survived by: four children, Napoleon Darby, Etta Juanita Darby-Reese (Shelton Reese), Sarah L. Darby-Scott (Dean Scott), and Jervis W. Darby; one sister, Mrs. Annie Kate Hawkins; an aunt, Mrs. Hattie Hall; one sister-in-law, Mrs. Mary C. Humphries, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
+1
+1
Service information
Feb 20
Visitation
Thursday, February 20, 2020
1:00PM-7:00PM
1:00PM-7:00PM
Peterson and Williams Funeral Home
1016 McCoy Street
Opelika, AL 36801
1016 McCoy Street
Opelika, AL 36801
Guaranteed delivery before Eldora's Visitation begins.
Feb 21
Lie in State
Friday, February 21, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
Union Grove Baptist Church
908 Hugley Road
Opelika, AL 36804
908 Hugley Road
Opelika, AL 36804
Guaranteed delivery before Eldora's Lie in State begins.
Feb 21
Service
Friday, February 21, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Union Grove Baptist Church
908 Hugley Road
Opelika, AL 36804
908 Hugley Road
Opelika, AL 36804
Guaranteed delivery before Eldora's Service begins.
