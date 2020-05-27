July 20, 1956 - May 26, 2020 Visitation for Nana Ann Daronatsy, of Auburn is scheduled for Thursday, May 28th from 6-8 pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. She died at home early Tuesday morning surrounded by family. A social worker for over 30 years, she recently retired from Auburn University's Social Work Program, where she was heavily involved in the creation of the Master of Social Work Program. Prior to her time at the University, she spent 15 wonderful years working in hospices as a bereavement counselor, and helped create Camp Good Grief, which she remained active in after leaving hospice. Before moving to Auburn, she spent over a decade working as a clinical therapist in mental health centers as well as in private practice in Bloomington, IN and Boston, MA. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Frank Weathers and her son Matthew Weathers; her father Ardash (Shirley) Daronatsy; brother Arthur (Rhonda) Daronatsy; and a number of loving nieces, nephews, and in-laws. There will be a private service for immediate family at Holy Trinity Episcopal, where she was a long-time member of the choir and altar guild. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to AU's BraveHeart Center for Place and Purpose (https://rb.gy/mp49q9) or the Food Bank of East Alabama.
