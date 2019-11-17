January 27, 1941 - November 12, 2019 Dorothy L. Davis was born to the late Michael Emmett and Mary Frances Griggs on January 27, 1941 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on November 12, 2019. She was 78 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny L. Davis; grandson, Bradley Baker; brother, Eugene Griggs. She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Raiford (Michael); son, Danny E. Baker (Ann); 7 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life service will be held at First Baptist Church of Opelika Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12:00 Noon with a lunch following the service. All friends and family are welcome to attend.
