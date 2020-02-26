January 24, 1943 - February 23, 2020 James L. Davis of Opelika, Alabama was born to the late Reverend Eddie and Evelyn Davis in Alexander City, Alabama on January 24, 1943 and passed away at his home on February 23, 2020. He was 77 years old. He was of the Baptist Faith. He was preceded in death by his son, Jamie Davis; brother-in-law, Ed Scarbrough. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jerry Ann Davis; Children, Jeremy Davis (Mary), Jeffrey Davis (Mindee); grandchildren, Zak, Ashlei, Tristin, Ella, Isabeau, and Rory; sisters, Patsy Scarbrough, Connie Canon (Dick), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Friday, February 28, 2020 from 12:45 until 1:45 p.m. Graveside will be held at Garden Hills Cemetery Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Mr. Dick Canon officiating.
