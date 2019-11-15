May 13, 1975 - November 8, 2019 Mr. Robert L. "Lumpy" Davis, Jr., 44, of Opelika, AL passed Friday, November 8, 2019. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST (12 noon CST), Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Creekstand Freewill N.D. Church, Opelika, AL with Sharith Beth Slaughter, pastor, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST (1-7 p.m. CST) according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc. Mr. Davis was born May 13, 1975 to Joan Davis and the late Robert L. Davis, Sr. He was a 1993 graduate of Russell County High School, a member of Creekstand Freewill ND Church and a truck driver for 20 years. Survivors include his wife, LaNissa L. Burton; mother, Joan Davis; grandmother, Emma L. Davis; sister, Areka Davis (Ellis Nobles, Jr.); brother, Tavares Davis (Yshonda); two uncles, Joseph Hood and Johnny Porter (Lizzie); four aunts, Judy Lathan, Princess Sampson (Charlie), Belinda Sanders (Donnie Sewell) and Annette Jones and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Please visit www. thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
