February 1, 1938 - February 2, 2020 Funeral Service for Mary Elizabeth Culpepper Davis, 82, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Dadeville First United Methodist Church. Rev. Paul Messer and Rev. Michael Carver will officiate. Burial will follow in the Camp Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm at Langley Funeral Home. Mrs. Davis will Lie in State at the church from 9:45 am to 10:45 am Wednesday. Mrs. Davis passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at her residence. She was born on February 1, 1938 in Fort Payne, Alabama to Joseph Luther Culpepper and Margie Lee McSpadden Culpepper. She loved her family dearly, but especially loved doting over her grandchildren. Mrs. Davis was retired from the Alabama Department of Education after 32 years of teaching, 30 years of which were served at Dadeville Elementary as a 5th Grade teacher. She was an active member of Dadeville First United Methodist Church where she was Hostess and Custodian for many years. Mrs. Davis also enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, working in her yard, cooking and baking. She is survived by her daughter, Leighanne D. Temple; son, Maurice "Maury" J. Davis and wife, Noelle; grandchildren, Virginia Ruth Davis, Tripp Temple, Reagan Davis, Mary Clare Davis and Clayton Davis and sister, Julia Ann "Judy" Martin. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Larry Huelon Davis, and her parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Dadeville First United Methodist Church, PO Box 305, Dadeville, Alabama 36853 or Ivy Creek Hospice, 500 Hospital Drive, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Davis, Mary Culpepper
To send flowers to the family of Mary Davis, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 4
Visitation
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
5:30PM-8:00PM
5:30PM-8:00PM
Langley Funeral Home
21837 Highway 280
Camp Hill, AL 36850
21837 Highway 280
Camp Hill, AL 36850
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Visitation begins.
Feb 5
Lie-In-State
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
9:45AM-10:45AM
9:45AM-10:45AM
Dadeville First United Methodist Church
140 West LaFayette St.
Dadeville, AL 36853
140 West LaFayette St.
Dadeville, AL 36853
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Lie-In-State begins.
Feb 5
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Dadeville First United Methodist Church
140 West LaFayette St.
Dadeville, AL 36853
140 West LaFayette St.
Dadeville, AL 36853
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.