July 16, 1933-June 29, 2018 Mr. John Henry Dawson, 84, passed away Friday, June 29, 2018 at his home in Lineville, AL. Mr. Dawson was born July 16, 1933 in Alabama to parents, Annie Mae Arwood and Gordon Dawson. Mr. Dawson was preceded in death by his daughter, Kim White and his son, Johnny Calvin Dawson. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Carter Dawson; daughters: Sharon (Chris) Emert of Kansas City, KS, Kim (Coby) Noles of Wadley, AL, Mary Venita (Tim) Boggess of Ashland, AL, Donna (Paul Reed) Jones of Clanton, AL, and Stacey (Jerry) Rice of Clanton, AL; sons: James (Starla) Dawson of Opelika, AL and John H. Dawson of Columbia, SC; and his sister, Ella Mae Fullerton of Auburn, AL. Funeral service for Mr. Dawson is to be held Monday, July 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service starting at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Rosemere Cemetery. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
(1) entry
Brenda and family I am so sorry for the loss of my friend John Henry. I pray for the family to deal with this loss . All the memories with make the days go easier. We all have our memories of John Henry to think of as the days go by. I loved him as I love you Brenda, Kaye Kenney
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.