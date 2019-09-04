September 26, 1939 - August 30, 2019 Funeral service for Troy Dawson, 79, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, Reverend Robert Cadenhead will officiate. Mr. Dawson, who passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at his home in Opelika, Alabama, was born September 26, 1939 in Macon County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Family hour will be from 6:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Survivors include: five daughters, DeLisa (Warren) Hatcher of Dallas, TX, LaSonya Callahan of Charlottesville, VA, Teel Sha'ron Dawson Styles of Segallville, TX, Tina Dawson (Jesse) Morgan of Beulah, AL and LaToya Freshelle Dawson of Columbus, GA; former wife, Cynthia Jones of Opelika, AL; three brothers, Calvin (Sandra) Dawson of Flower Mound, TX, Donald (Gloria) Dawson and Ronald Dawson both of Tuskegee, AL; eighteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.