January 9, 1950 - December 8, 2019 Funeral service for Voncile Dawson, 69, of Camp Hill, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 13, 2019, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 4793 County Road 89 South, Camp Hill, AL 36850 with interment in the church cemetery, Reverend Henry Cooper, Pastor and Officiating, Reverend Melvin Kelley, Eulogist. Mrs. Dawson, who passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Bethany House in Auburn, AL, was born January 9, 1950 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Dawson will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: two children, Pamella (Anthony) McClain of Camp Hill, AL and LaKeigh Dawson (Constance) of Opelika, AL; two grandchildren, JaMarcus Dawson and Jordan McClain both of Atlanta, GA; one sister, Karen Canada Burns of Jackson Gap, AL; one brother, Cary Wayne (Carol) Canada of Alexander City, AL; one brother-in-law, Willie E. (Willie Mae) Dawson of Camp Hill, AL; a special sister-in-law, Shirley Dawson Frazier of Camp Hill, AL; adoptive brother-in-law, Jimmy Stroud of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
