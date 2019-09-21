April 22, 1924 - September 19, 2019 Mrs. Irma Nell Trimble Dean, 95 of Opelika, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Arbor Springs in Opelika. A funeral service will be 3:00p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral beginning at 2:00p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, burial will follow the service in Garden Hills Cemetery. A full obituary will publish at a later date. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com

