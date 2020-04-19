April 5, 1951 - April 16, 2020 Graveside service for Earl DeNeal, 69, of Alexander City, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 20, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Orlando Sims, Jr. will officiate. Mr. DeNeal, who passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Russell Medical Center in Alexander City, AL, was born April 5, 1951 in Macon County, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers. Survivors include: nine sisters; two brothers; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. There will be no public viewing for Mr. DeNeal. In an order and following the ADPH recommendations concerning (COVID-19) effective March 28, 2020 to keep the community safe, the funeral service will be for the family only. Based on recommendations from the ADPH, all participants must maintain a consistent six-foot distance between all parties during the service. We understand this is a difficult time, but the situation is serious, and your well-being is our utmost concern at Harris Funeral Home. Please use our website to leave a message to share your favorite memories and offer words of sympathy and comfort. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
