Funeral service for Mrs. Thelma Pitts Devoise, 101, of Auburn, AL will be held at 1:00 pm Fri., January 3, 2020 at Ebenezer CME Church with interment in Pine Level Cemetery. Rev. Robert Strickland will officiate. Mrs. Devoise passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at her home. She was a member of Ebenezer CME Church. Until her health declined, she served faithfully as a member of the Missionary Society, the Mother's Board and various other ministries. Her remains will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. She is survived by: three sons, Willie Devoise, Jr. of Dayton, OH, Tommy Devoise and Andy Devoise both of Auburn, AL; two daughters, Dorothy Townsend of Auburn, AL and Barbara Devoise of Syracuse, NY; twenty-two grandchildren, sixty-four great grandchildren and twenty-six great-great grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, Virginia Devoise of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Devoise, Thelma Pitts
Service information
Jan 2
Visitation
Thursday, January 2, 2020
1:00PM-7:00PM
Peterson and Williams Funeral Home
1016 McCoy Street
Opelika, AL 36801
Jan 3
Lie in State
Friday, January 3, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Ebenezer C.M.E. Church
Day Lily St.
Loachapoka, AL 36865
Jan 3
Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
1:00PM
Ebenezer C.M.E. Church
Day Lily St.
Loachapoka, AL 36865
