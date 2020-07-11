Sandra Ford James Dickey, age 78 of Lafayette was born January 27, 1942 and passed away July 8, 2020 peacefully surrounded by family at Dadeville Health Care Center. Sandra was a graduate of Opelika High School and attended Nursing School at the University Hospital School of Nursing now known as UAB. She was proceeded in death by her parents Ocie and Naomi Ford of Opelika and her 1st Husband Donald L. James Sr. of Sycamore Georgia. She is currently survived by her husband Roy Dickey of Lafayette; children: Donald L. James Jr., Lorrie Mathews (Doug); brother Ocie G. Ford (Martha); grandchildren: Donald L James lll (Sam), Holly Coxwell (Ross), Chris James (Kayla), Garrett (Trinity); great-grandchildren: Jenniffer, Kayde, Sean, Conner, Braxton, Nanami, Baby Mathews to come. The Family will be accepting visitors from 5-7 CST, Saturday, July 11th at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, Alabama. A graveside service will be held 4:00 CST, Sunday, July 12th at Shady Grove Cemetery in Beulah Alabama on Hwy 29 with Reverend Frank Hayes officiating. Please make donations in memory of Sandra to Dadeville Healthcare Center, The American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society.
