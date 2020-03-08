Mr. James H. (Jimmy) Dillard, a resident of Notasulga, Alabama, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at the age of 81. The family will receive friends Monday, March 9, 2020 from 9:30AM until 10:30 at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Reeltown Cemetery with Rev. Tim Smith officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mr. Dillard is survived by his ex-wife, Joyce Dillard; step son, Joey Nelson; grandchildren, Byron Dillard (Ashlin), Brandon Dillard, Heather Atkinson; step granddaughter, Hollie Nelson; great grandson, Ryker Dillard; brother, Bobby Jack Dillard; three nieces, one nephew and special friend, Steve Gann and numerous friends that loved him dearly. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Tonya Dillard Webster; son, Todd Dillard and his parents, OB and Eunice Dillard. Jimmy loved his grandchildren, great grandson, gardening and his dogs.
