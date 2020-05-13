August 27, 1962 - May 6, 2020 Graveside service for Covington Dinkins, 57, of Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Westview Cemetery, Reverend Mark X. Lee will officiate. Mr. Dinkins, who passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his home in Auburn, AL, was born August 27, 1962, in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Wednesday, May 13, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. He leaves to cherish his memory: mother, Trudell Brown of Auburn, AL; two children, Marcus (Antoinette) Andrews of Marietta, GA and Jessica Long of Lanett, AL; one sister, Darlene Dinkins of Auburn, AL; two nieces, Kizmet (Dennis) Dinkins Calloway of Auburn, AL and Deandrea Dinkins White of Mobile, AL; one nephew, Teddy Dinkins of Opelika, AL; five grandchildren, Jayln Long, JaMarian Whatley, Janiyah Thomas, Ja'Miracle Bailey and Kenly Mitchell; a host of other relatives and friends. In an order and following the ADPH recommendations concerning (COVID-19) effective March 28, 2020 to keep the community safe, the funeral service will be for the family only. Based on recommendations from the ADPH, all participants must maintain a consistent six-foot distance between all parties during the service. We understand this is a difficult time, but the situation is serious, and your well-being is our utmost concern at Harris Funeral Home. Please use our website to leave a message to share your favorite memories and offer words of sympathy and comfort.
