February 24, 1954 - December 8, 2019 "Doctors don't know everything, but after telling me multiple times over the last 23 1/2 years since my accident that I wouldn't make it 6 months, they finally got it right. I tried. I tried hard, but I just couldn't choke down Alabama's loss to Auburn last Saturday. I lost my appetite. I never recovered. I passed away early Sunday morning on December 8, 2019. I was the last born son of William Oliver Dobbs, Sr. and Arline Ingram Dobbs on February 24, 1954. Southern Baptist born and bred. Oh boy, I could tell you some stories about my life. Like when I was 10, I had to have a 3 in. goiter removed from my neck. Doctors didn't think I would survive that, but what did they know? Or imagine what I survived being the baby of 9. I got slung from a tree one time. They thought they'd killed me for sure. I survived high school football. Imagine being a 94 lb. freshman against 200 lb. seniors just because we didn't have a lot of players on the team. Or getting my butt kicked by KungFu fighting girl while I served in the Navy on the USS Nimitz. Man, I never saw it coming. After riding on water all that time, I decided truck driving was the best way to get my land legs back. You know, because I didn't have to stand on them all day. I was actually pretty smart back in the day. Eventually I decided to try something new and got my HVAC certification. I was a maintenance guy for a few years. To be honest, there wasn't much I couldn't do, at least according to my daughters. I hung the moon. Ah, but I had a few wives over the years that might disagree. Oh well, what did they know? I leave on this Earth 5 sisters and 1 brother: Margaret Belcher, Lora Jones, James (Linda) Dobbs, Nell Harrison, Alice Skidmore, and Nancy Ford. I leave my girls Cindy (Jon D) Nelson, Stacey (Brandon Watson) Tally, Jamie (Kevin) Capps; 6 grandchildren: Nikki, Sadie, Julie, Brianna, Alex, & Matt, and 2 great grandchildren. I've trained you well over the last few years of taking care of me, but now you gotta take care of each other. Anyway, sorry I couldn't stick around longer. I still have a few stories I'd love to tell, but I'm sure someone else can handle that from here. I'm headed to see all my loved ones that have been waiting for me on the other side of those pearly gates. My dad, (William Oliver Dobbs, Sr) my mother (Arline Ingram Dobbs), sister (Betty Buffington), and brother (William Oliver 'Pete' Dobbs Jr) as well as other friends and family. So do me a favor, don't cry for me. I've lived a good life. I've made my mistakes, but I tried to make up for them. Celebrate for me. Drink a beer in my honor. If that's not your thing, eat some sweet treats and think of me. I'm a fan of both. See you on the other side, with all my love, Joe." Visitation for George L. "Joe" Dobbs will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Victory Baptist Church at 10:00 A.M. with funeral services following at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Darren Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
