April 11, 1985 - April 27, 2020 Christopher Edward Dodwell born April 11,1985 in Montgomery, Alabama passed away April 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father Daniel Paul Dodwell. He is survived by his Mother Cathy Dodwell, Brother Alan Cox, Brother Richard Dodwell, sister Ann Dodwell, three nieces Shalyn Cox, Amanda Tucker, and Cassidy Tucker and one nephew Gian Cox. He may be gone but he will never be forgotten.

