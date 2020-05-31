Our son Garett Greyson Donnelly passed from this life on Monday May 11th, the day after Mother's Day and his Dad's 73rd birthday, after a brief illness, to forever swim in his beloved Pacific Ocean. Garett was 42 years old. He loved a good adventure, a funny story and his friends. Garett had the biggest heart. He was smart, perceptive and strong. He was kind and loving and stubborn and abrasive. He was the very very best brother to Collin and Maddie. When he was born and we brought him home the first thing Collin did was take Garett's hands and ask "When will he be able to play with me?" They were like two peas in a pod. They were almost 2 1/2 years apart. When Maddie came along 5 years later she and Garett had a very special bond. He would call "Come on Matt!" and off she would run with "da boys" as she always called them. The three of them were always going off down East University Drive, before it was fully open, to the cow pastures beyond, finding a cow skeleton or wild blackberries or just adventuring. All of our hearts are broken at the loss of such a "bigger than life" man, brother, son and friend. Garett leaves behind family and friends who loved him dearly and who will miss him forever. "Thank you for letting us share a part of Garett with all of you." - Bob and Caroline Donnelly A memorial gathering will be held at a future date. If you would like to commemorate Garett's memory please donate in his name to: Coral Reef Alliance, CORAL, 1330 Broadway, Suite 600, Oakland, CA 94612, Tel:(510) 370-0514
