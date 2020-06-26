January 23, 1961 - June 22, 2020 Graveside service for Teletha Dooley, 59, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Michael Strickland will officiate. Mrs. Dooley, who passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born January 23, 1961 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mrs. Dooley will be Friday, June 26, 2020 from 2 pm 6 pm. She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Gilbert Dooley of Opelika, AL; one son, Donrico Ward of Opelika, AL; grandson, Markel Leonard of Vilseck, Germany; a nephew as a son, Gregory (Stacee) Nelms of Auburn, AL; great niece as a daughter, Raven Gibson of Auburn, AL; one brother, Tommy Nelms of Tuskegee, AL; two sisters-in-law, Lucille (Larry) Mennifee of Opelika, AL and Willie Pearl Truitt of Jacksonville, AL; one brother-in-law, Marvin Dooley of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
