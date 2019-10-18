Funeral service for Mrs. Clara Dowdell, 84, of Opelika, AL will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Thompson Chapel AME Zion Church with interment in Mt. Traveler Church Cemetery. Rev. Charles Adams will officiate. Mrs. Dowdell passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Bethany House. She was a member of Thompson Chapel AME Zion Church. Her remains will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. She is survived by: three daughters, Marilynne Patterson and Louise Collier both of Opelika, AL and Gloria (Peyton) Marbury of Montgomery, AL; two grandchildren, Deckery Patterson and Tammie Finley; five great grandchildren; one sister, Pearline Holston of Montgomery, AL; one brother, Curtis (Dorothy) Patterson of Camp Hill, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
