May 9, 1940 - February 6, 2020 Funeral service for Raymond Dowdell, Jr., 79, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 2143 Lee Road 72, Auburn, AL 36830 with interment in Memory Hill Cemetery, Reverend Walter J. Jones will officiate. Mr. Dowdell, who passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born May 9, 1940 in Chambers County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mr. Dowdell will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: his wife, Rebecca Dowdell of Opelika, AL; two daughters, Arnita (Charlie James III) France of Auburn, AL and Janice Elaine Dowdell Edwards (Grailin Jones) of Opelika, AL; four grandchildren, Telvin Paris Edwards (Cassandra Phillips), Marcus Tyree Edwards (Brittany Smith) and Terry Jordan Finley all of Opelika, AL and Kelsey Nicole France of Auburn, AL; one great-granddaughter, Alaiya T. Edwards of Opelika, AL; one brother, John Frank Houston of Roanoke, AL; one sister, Willie Mae Dupree of Roanoke, AL; step-father, Calvin Sims of Opelika, AL; one aunt, Nettie Kellom of Opelika, AL; one brother-in-law, Walker (Louise) Carlton of Auburn, AL; two sisters-in-law, Mary Alice Jones of Chicago, IL and Ellen Reeves of Auburn, AL; two special cousins, Onell Bledsoe and John Calvin Kellom both of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, classmates and friends.
Dowdell, Raymond
To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Dowdell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.