Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PEACHTREE CITY HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA... CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS AFFECTING LEE...RUSSELL... CHATTAHOOCHEE AND MUSCOGEE COUNTIES SUWANEE CREEK NEAR SUWANEE AFFECTING GWINNETT COUNTY SWEETWATER CREEK NEAR AUSTELL AFFECTING COBB AND DOUGLAS COUNTIES .RECENT HEAVY RAINFALL HAS CAUSED SIGNIFICANT RUNOFF INTO STREAMS AND RIVERS WHICH WILL CAUSE FLOODING IN SOME AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ALL PERSONS WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS, AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. THE LATEST STAGE DATA WAS FURNISHED IN COOPERATION WITH THE UNITED STATES GEOLOGICAL SURVEY. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PEACHTREE CITY HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS. * FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 8 PM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.9 FEET, AND RISING SLOWLY. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 27 FEET. * THE RIVER IS FORECAST TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE AFTER MIDNIGHT AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 27 FEET OVER NIGHT. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY TOMORROW MORNING. * AT 27 FEET, FLOOD STAGE IS REACHED. MINOR FLOODING OCCURS ALONG THE RIVER UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM THE GAGE ON THE 14TH STREET BRIDGE. PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN COLUMBUS BEGIN TO FLOOD AND WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC. THE WATER LEVEL CONTINUES TO APPROACH THE FOUNDATION OF THE PHENIX CITY AMPHITHEATER IN ALABAMA. &&