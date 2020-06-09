January 8, 1946 - June 2, 2020 Mr. James Thomas Dowdy, 74, of Auburn (formerly of Boston, MA) died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital, Huntsville, AL. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Town Creek cemetery, 1150 South Gay St., Auburn at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Johnny Green officiating. Visitation with the family will be at Vines Funeral Home Chapel, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 4:00 pm (CST) to 6:00 pm (CST). Mr. Dowdy is survived by his wife, Barbara McCray Dowdy, Auburn; son: Jamal Dowdy, Lithia Springs, GA; daughter: Ja Etta (Quincy) Peebles, Madison; sister: Roberta Dowdy, Dorchester, MA; brothers-in-law: Richard (Jeanette) McCray, Auburn and Titus (LaGale) McCray, Columbus, GA; sister-in-law: S. Regina McCray, Valley; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. To share your online condolences, please visit our website at: www.vinesfuneralhome.com Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.
