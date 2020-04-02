October 30, 1923 - March 29, 2020 Ms. Frances Graham Dozier, age 96, of Valley, Alabama passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at East Alabama Medical CenterLanier, Valley. Due to the current social gathering restrictions, there will be a private family graveside service. Ms. Dozier was born October 30, 1923 in Tallassee, Alabama to the late Grover C. Graham and Vera Hodges Graham. She is survived by two sons, Don (Gail) Dozier of Valley, Alabama and Terry (Linda) Dozier of Opelika, Alabama; Four grandchildren, Terrance (Trish) Dozier of Pembroke, Georgia, Melissa (Craig) Butts, Leah (Robbie) Nelson and Ashley (William) Lindsey, all of Valley; four great-grandchildren, Trey Dozier, Tyler Dozier, Brittany Butts and Brayden Pitts; brother, Fred (Joan) Graham; nieces, Gina Graham Atkins and Jeri Graham Chamberlain; and nephew, Tim Graham. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Daniel Edison Dozier; siblings J.C. Graham, Ralph Graham, Mildred Graham Leak and niece, Jan Graham Aaron. Ms. Dozier was a member of Friendship Christian Church in the Riverview Community. Ms. Dozier retired from West Point Pepperell, Inc. after over forty years of continued service. Her passions and hobbies in life included, sewing, quilting, talking about her Roanoke doll, working in her yard, watching college football and visiting with family and friends. She also loved attending the annual Riverview Reunion until her health began to decline. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Lanier Nursing Home, EAMC-Lanier staff and Compassus Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friendship Christian Church, 1101 California Road, Valley, AL 36854. Visit www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to sign the online guest book.
