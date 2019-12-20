August 10, 1980 - December 18, 2019 A celebration of life service for Corrie Amanda Drake will be held Sunday December 22, 2019 at 2 PM at the First Baptist Church of Opelika with Dr. Mike King officiating. The family will receive friends at the church parlor prior to the service at 1 PM. Corrie Amanda Drake was born on August 10, 1980 in Opelika, AL and went to be with the Lord on December 18, 2019. Corrie was a graduate of Opelika High School, then attended Southern Union Community College before she transferred to Auburn University Montgomery. She worked as a sales manager for Inland Seafood in Birmingham, AL. Her career combined her passion for cooking and food with her personality and love for people. Corrie had many passions in her life aside from her love for cooking and meeting people and that included Auburn University football, any PGA men's golf tournament, staying stylish with her impeccable fashion sense and spending time with family and friends. Corrie will be remembered for being gregarious, her infectious laugh and the ability to show each person she met so much love and compassion. Corrie was a devoted daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt, cousin and friend. Corrie spent her life on this earth being a blessing to everyone she knew and gave a valiant effort at being an organ donor at a final attempt to change a life. Ms. Drake was preceded in death by her grandparents Winston and Beverly Collins, Harold E. Whaley, Dr. Troy and Betty Patterson and Mary Ann Drake. Her uncles and aunts, Colonel Harold Evans (Jemie Lynn) Whaley, Second Lieutenant Sanders Anthony Whaley. Great aunts and uncles, Lydia (Oliver) Ingram and C. S. (Whit) Whittelsey III. She is survived by her mother and father Lynn and Haskel Patterson, sister and brother-in-law Mallory and Seth Britt, nephew on the way, Troy Lee Britt, brother Whit Patterson; cousins, Lieutenant Colonel Jim (Shannon) Whaley, Andy Whaley, Beverly (Marlin) Siegford, Carol (Mark) Manrique, Blake (Karen) Ingram, Sheldon (Anne) Whittelsey, Bena (David) DeVaney, Davis Whittelsey, Margaret Whittelsey; aunt, Leslie Whaley Meyers; great aunt Sue Whittelsey; nieces, Isabelle, Nina and Cotton Whaley and grandfather Stanley Drake and Rusty. Donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Opelika or the First United Methodist Church of Opelika.
