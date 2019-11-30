March 13, 1946 - November 17, 2019 Sandra Fanning Drake, 73, of Huntsville, passed away Wednesday. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy L. Fanning, Sr. and Ruby Prosser Fanning, brothers, Larry Prosser Fanning and James Wayne Fanning, and the love of her life, her husband, Thurman Drake, whose family has been a source of constant joy and affection. Sandra was an educator and researcher who had a very long and productive career both at Opelika High School and Grissom High School. In doing so, she was a mentor to many that have gone on to do great things. Survivors include her sons, Donald M. Botta, Jr. MD (Tina L. Tantina) of Maitland, FL, and Samuel Anthony Botta of Burbank, CA; grandchildren, Brooks Botta, Isabella Cielsuk, Lucas Botta, and Hunter Drake; brother, Roy L. Fanning, Jr. (Carlene); sister, Judith K. Grisham (Donny); and nieces, Debbie Freeman, Susan Martin and Kathy Pack. The funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 30 at Laughlin Service Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dean Odle officiating. A reception will follow at 10060 Bart Drive, Huntsville. At a time to be determined, there will be a private graveside service. Memorials may be made to Free 2 Teach. (https://free-2-teach.org/) (www.laughlinservice.com)
