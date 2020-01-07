May 17, 1956 - December 31, 2019 Phyllis L. Dudley passed away December 31, 2019 at her home. She was preceded in death by her father Bill Latham. Phyllis is survived by her parents: Gordon and Lora Hill; daughter: Rachel (Jeff) Senn; granddaughters: Aliyah, Alexa Broach; sisters: Elaine Latham, Lisa (Howard) Harmon; brother: Chuck (Sandy) Hill; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Professionally, she worked as an instructor for Redken and Paul Mitchell product application. She attended many cosmetology platforms under Joe Fant in Birmingham AL. She then continued her work in cosmetology in the Auburn Opelika area for 30 plus years. The immediate family will have a private Memorial Service to honor her. In lieu of flowers the family asks to make a donation in her name to your favorite charity. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
Dudley, Ms. Phyllis L.
