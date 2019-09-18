March 1, 1980 - September 14, 2019 Funeral service for Eric Dunn, 39 of Valley, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m. (EST), Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 1111 East 10th Street, West Point, GA 31833 with interment in Fairfax Cemetery (Valley, AL), Dr. W.T. Edmondson, Pastor, Reverend Karanja Story, Eulogist. Mr. Dunn, who passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born March 1, 1980 in Chambers County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mr. Dunn will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. (EST). Mr. Dunn will lie in repose as the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: wife, Nakisha Dunn of Cusseta, AL; five children, Komoneshia Huguley of Beulah, AL, LaQunda Nystrom of Auburn, AL, Monae Harris of Valley, AL, Eriona Huguley, A'Mir Dunn both of Beulah, AL; three sisters, Yolanda Tewell (Travis), LaSparkle Holloway and Shaneka (Tiombe) Holloway-Harris all of Lafayette, AL; special aunt as a mother, Vertha Dunn of Valley, AL; step-mother, Catherine Ervins of Lafayette, AL; mother-in-law, Linda (Lummey) Dunn of Valley, AL; father-in-law, Kenneth Harper of Montgomery, AL; one sister-in-law, LaKisha Huguley of Beulah, AL; one brother-in-law, Ken Huguley of El Paso, TX; three grandchildren, Serinity Huguley, Kaleb Carter and Kalen Carter; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, the Loose Cannon Softball Team and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry
