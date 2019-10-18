February 6, 1933 - October 16, 2019 Margie T. Dutton was born in Billingsley, Alabama to the late Pete and Katie Garner Thomas on February 6, 1933 and passed away at Oak Park on October 16, 2019. She was 86 years old. Following graduation from Opelika's Clift High School in 1950 she worked for Bell-South Telephone Company for 39 years, retiring in 1987. She volunteered for EAMC Auxiliary for over 30 years. She dearly loved her dog (Beauregard), and cat (Houston). Known as "Aunt Ruth" by her family, she was a free spirit, with a zest for life. She loved to dance and met her husband on the dance floor. She had a big smile, a great sense of humor and was quick witted. There was never a dull moment around her. Although she had no children of her own, she loved and regarded her niece and nephews as her own and each of them regarded Aunt Ruth as their second mother. She never missed any family gathering and was always seen laughing, joking, and teasing with family members. Aunt Ruth was well loved by her family and she will be with us always. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph (Joe) D. Dutton. She is survived by her sister, Joyce T. Young; niece, Jackie (Tony) Cofield; nephews, Buddy (Becky) Young, Steve (Judy) Young; 7 grand-nieces and nephews, and 10 great-great nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held in Garden Hills Cemetery Friday, October 18, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Robin Wilson Officiating.
