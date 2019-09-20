1958 - 2019 Funeral Service for Mr. Dewey Lee Eastridge, 60, of Dadeville, will be Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Pastor Donnie Meherg and Rev. Rogers Lewis will officiate. Burial will follow in the Dadeville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at Langley Funeral Home.

