Funeral service for Mr. George DeWayne Echols, 67, of Auburn, AL will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church of Opelika, AL with interment in Town Creek Cemetery. Mr. Echols passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his home. Family hour/visitation will be Tuesday, September 24th at 5:30 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Echols will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors: wife, Patricia Harper Echols; children, Jeremy (JaRyce) Echols, Melanie (Jesse) Chambless, Kevin (Andrea) Harper and acknowledged son Morris Tooles, II; grandchildren, Alexandria, Bradley, Jaden, Harper and Charlotte; siblings, Gwen Echols and Michael (Cynthia) Echols; several uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
