Walter "June" Echols, Jr. November 30, 1947 - August 21, 2019 Funeral service for Walter Echols, Jr., 71, Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 2143 Lee Road 72, Auburn, AL 36830 with interment in the church cemetery, Reverend Jerry Dowdell will officiate. Mr. Echols, who passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born November 30, 1947 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Family hour will be from 6:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mr. Echols will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: three children, Chapral Echols Carlisle Ware, Dr. Walteria Utopia Echols and Telaina Quantrel Echols all of Opelika, AL; three sisters, Donnice Pink of Auburn, AL, Veronica Denise Echols of Atlanta, GA and Dorretha Barnner of Jonesboro, GA; five brothers, Roger (Annie) Echols of Riverdale, GA, Jerome (Lucy) Echols of Opelika, AL, Walter James Echols of Austin, TX, Larry (Gwenetta) Echols of Phenix City, AL and Robert Echols of Auburn, AL; six grandchildren, Jalen Carlisle, Skyler Hayes Frazier, Jamie Ware, Ronnie Ware, II of Opelika, AL, Albert Lee O' Ryan Carlisle III of Hampton, VA and Bailey Telenia Grace of Clemson, SC; six aunts, Marie Nelms of Columbus, GA, Dell Turk, Ida Pearl (Arthur Lee) Echols, Princella Echols of Auburn, AL, Josephine Stinson of Albany, GA and Mozell Warren of Orlando, FL; two nieces, Marquita (Marcus) Lennon of Montgomery, AL and Lanora (Direcus) Cooper of Bessemer, AL; two great-nieces; two great-nephews; a host of cousins, classmates, co-workers, church family and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing.
