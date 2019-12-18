July 13, 1927 - December 14, 2019 A celebration of life for John Clarence Edgar, Jr., 92, of Opelika, will be Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the Jeffcoat-Trant Chapel one hour before the service. Interment will follow at Rosemere Cemetery. Mr. Edgar passed away peacefully in his sleep at Oak Park Nursing Home on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Mr. Edgar was born in Thomasville, Georgia and raised in middle Tennessee. He served in the Army Air Force during World War II and graduated from Auburn University. He retired from Uniroyal as National Sales Manager for the Industrial Rubber Products Division. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Opelika and enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, golfing, and spending time with family. Mr. Edgar is preceded in death by his parents, John Clarence Edgar, Sr. and Lura Parnell Edgar, and his wife of 72 years, JoAnn Bennett Edgar. He is survived by two sons, Jim (Paula) Edgar of Dunwoody, Georgia, and John (Dana) Edgar of Opelika; four grandchildren, Chris(Hillary) Edgar, Jenny Edgar Harris, Lara(Brandon) Fincher, and J.B.(Tori) Edgar; and five great-grandchildren, Joseph and Hannah Harris, Blythe Edgar, Kayla Ann Fincher, and Jules Edgar. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.
