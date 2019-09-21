October 27, 1927 - September 19, 2019 A celebration of life for JoAnn Bennett Edgar, 91, of Opelika, will be Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 2 pm at the Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the Jeffcoat-Trant Chapel one hour before the service. Interment will follow at Rosemere Cemetery. Mrs. Edgar passed away peacefully in her sleep at Oak Park Nursing Home on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Mrs. Edgar was born and raised in Opelika. She was a graduate of Clift High School and attended Auburn University where she was a member of the first majorette squad and the Phi Mu Sorority's first pledge class at Auburn. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Opelika and enjoyed traveling, gardening, needlework, reading, playing bridge and spending time with family. Mrs. Edgar is preceded in death by her parents, Sherwood Randolph Bennett and Irma Thompson Bennett. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, John Clarence Edgar, Jr.; two sons, Jim (Paula) Edgar of Dunwoody, Ga., and John (Dana) Edgar, of Opelika; four grandchildren, Chris(Hillary) Edgar, Jenny Edgar Harris, Lara(Brandon) Fincher, J.B.(Tori) Edgar; and five great-grandchildren, Joseph and Hannah Harris, Blythe Edgar, Kayla Ann Fincher, and Jules Edgar. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
