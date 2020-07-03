February 6, 1933 - June 21, 2020 Col. Ollie H. Edwards, 87 of Auburn, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoat-trant .com
