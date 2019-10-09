July 15, 1936 - October 8, 2019 Evelyn Hildreth Edwards of Opelika was born to the late Jesse and Birmer Godwin Hildreth in Conecuh County, Alabama on July 15, 1936 and passed away at Arbor Springs on October 8, 2019. She was 83 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tyrus Linwood Edwards, and three brothers, Joe F. Hildreth, Burl Hildreth, and Billy Hildreth. She is survived by her daughters, Lynne Hunter, and Reba Richardson (John); grandchildren, Becky Hunter, Jason Cardwell, Heather Cardwell, and Pate Cardwell; brother, Alin Hildreth (Nancy), and sister Mary Ellen Edwards; sisters-in-law, Virginia Hildreth, Wanda Hildreth, Pat Duncan, and Edna Ward (Gene), as well as, numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. She was a faithful member of Hopewell Primitive Baptist Church, Opelika, Alabama. She retired from the Opelika City School System as Cafeteria Manager of Morris Avenue Elementary School. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 1:00 until 1:50 p.m. Funeral service will follow in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. with Elder Jerry Hunt officiating.
