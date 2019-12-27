February 22, 1943 - December 18, 2019 Funeral service for Roy Edwards, 76, of Rochester, NY formerly of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in the Evergreen Cemetery, Reverend Isaac Nunn will officiate. Mr. Edwards, who passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester New York, was born February 22, 1943 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, December 27, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. The family will receive family and friends from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Survivors include: two daughters, Wanda (Arthur) Truitt of Auburn, AL and Lolita (Marcus) Walker of Rochester, NY; grandchildren, Adrian (Alicia) Baker of Snellville, GA, Destin Hazel of Auburn, AL, Eric Sims, Jasmine Sims, and Shyasia Sims all of Rochester, NY; ten great grandchildren; three devoted friends, Lee Otis Bridges, Cody Bryant both of Opelika, AL and David Turner of Rochester, NY; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
Edwards, Roy B.
