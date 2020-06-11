December 27, 1950 - June 9, 2020 Wanda Faye Hall Bufford Edwards, of Little Texas, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020, in her home. She was born on December 27, 1950, to Kizzie and Wilda Hall in Hurtsboro, Alabama. Graveside services will be Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Little Texas Cemetery with Bill Barker officiating. Visitation will be Friday, June 12, 2020, at Corbitt's Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. She is survived by two sons: Bobby (Julie) Bufford and Mitchell (Katie) Mangum; three grandchildren: her granddaughter Taylor Bufford, her grandson Tyler (Ashley) Bufford, and her grandson Rylan Bufford; two great grandchildren: Alayna and Austyn Bufford; four brothers: Ray (Sheila) Hall, James (Catherine) Hall, Kent (Cathy) Hall, and Kenneth (Fran) Hall; also several nieces and nephews she loved dearly; and longtime friend Susan Skinner. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Van Bruce Bufford Jr. (Rusty) and parents Kizzie and Wilda Hall. Wanda was a beautician for fifty plus years and had a number of clients that loved her dearly and that she loved like family. She also loved Auburn Football and anything to do with the Auburn community. One of her favorite activities was to tailgate under her barn on a nice fall afternoon with her family and friends. She also enjoyed gardening and keeping up her yard. Pallbearers will be Tyler Bufford, Michael Hall, David Hall, John Hornsby, Joshua Hornsby, Ryan Poh, Phillip Noble, Jim Dicks, and honorary pallbearers Bimbo Spratlin and Jamie Stewart.
