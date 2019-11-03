Memorial service for Mrs. Feleshia Epting, 48, of Auburn, AL will be held at 12:00noon Monday, November 4, 2019 at True Deliverance Holiness Church. Bishop Nolan T. Torbert will officiate. Mrs. Epting passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the East Alabama Medical Center. She was a member of True Deliverance Holiness Church where she was the personal secretary for Bishop Torbert. Mrs. Epting was a graduate of Auburn University. Prior to her passing, she was employed at H&R Block. She is survived by: her husband, Anthony Epting of Auburn, AL; two children, Maurice Epting and Amber Epting both of Auburn, AL; one brother, Keith (Alicia) Allen of Hamilton, GA; three sisters, Stephanie (Arthur) Johnson of Auburn, AL, Yolanda (Caiaphis) Broome of Lafayette, AL and Tara (Miguel) Aviles of Kileen, TX; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Major (Henrietta) Epting of Birmingham, AL; her special friend, "BeBe"; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

