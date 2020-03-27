December 24, 1938 - March 23, 2020 Graveside service for Annie Evans, 81, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, 4881 US Highway 29 South, Auburn, AL 36830, Minister Tyrone White will officiate. Mrs. Evans, who passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at her home in Opelika, AL, was born December 24, 1938 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, March 27, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. She leaves to cherish her memory: six children, Jimmy (Shirley) Ogletree of Auburn, AL, Mary Louise Evans, Willie Frank Evans, Frank Evans, Jr., Tommy Evans and Annie (Alonzo) Jones all of Opelika, AL; two sisters, Lucy Ogletree of Troy, AL and Evelyn Macon of Tallassee, AL; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In an order and following the CDC recommendations concerning (COVID-19) to keep the community safe, the funeral will be for the family only. All public viewing will be supervised by a License Funeral Director and Staff of Harris Funeral Home. Based on recommendations from the CDC, we suggest that all participants maintain a consistent six-foot distance between all parties during the service. We understand this is a difficult time, but the situation is serious and your well-being is our utmost concern at Harris Funeral Home. Please refrain from hugging, handshakes and touching at the visitation, service and committal. Those who are ill, elderly, and/or immune-compromised should stay in their residence and not attend services. Please use our website to leave a message to share your favorite memories and offer words of sympathy and comfort for the Evans Family since no register book will be available during public viewing for signing.
