January 9, 1955 - April 29, 2020 LeeAnne Marlett Evans, 65, left behind the pain and sorrows of this life on Wednesday, April 29th. She is survived by her loving husband, Bobby; sons: Drew (Shannon) Marler and grandson Walker, Bart Marler, and Matt (Brittney) Evans and granddaughter Sophie; sisters: Peggy (Dave) Roudabush, Pat Rushton, Cathy (Mike) Ponder and brother, Rusty (Amanda) Marlett. A host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends will miss her so much. She is predeceased by her parents George (Red) and Maxine Marlett, and son, Daniel Walker Marler. LeeAnne was always actively involved in the lives of her children. She attended every ball game, karate tournament, concert, scouting and school event in which they were involved. It seemed that she had a melodic DNA. Music passed down thru multiple generations were often expressed through piano, dulcimer, and singing. In turn she instilled her love for music in her own children. LeeAnne found immense satisfaction in caregiving and nurturing others. She was creative, a great teller of stories, and fun-loving. Her faith in God was a constant source of strength. As a Masterlife facilitator she trained multiple believers how to deepen their walk with the Lord. Now she has begun her grandest adventure, reuniting with those who welcomed her into heaven's portals and seeing Jesus face-to-face. A private family service was held Saturday, May 2nd with Mike Ponder officiating. Once restrictions are lifted a victory service will be held to celebrate her life.
Enter our mother-daughter (or son) look a-like contest for a chance to win your Mom a prize …
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.