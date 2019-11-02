Mr. Meguel Evans, 26 of Camp Hill, AL passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 12 Noon CST at Mt. Lovely Baptist Church in Camp Hill, AL, Rev. Bernard Harris, Pastor/ Officiating; Rev. Sam Evans, Eulogist. Burial will follow in Camp Hill City Cemetery. Mr. Evans is survived by his daughter, Diamond Evans, his mother, Jessie Pogue of Camp Hill, AL, his father, Billy Pogue of Jackson's Gap, AL, his grandmother, Jonell Pogue of Jackson's Gap, AL, three sisters: Arlisha Evans Hill (Anthony Hill) of Killen, TX, Robin Evans and Keanna Greer, both of Camp Hill, AL, three brothers: Larry Dwayne Evans of Camp Hill, AL, Adrian Holley of Jackson's Gap, AL and Roderick Daniel of Alex City, AL, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com. Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.
