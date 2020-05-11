May 4, 1965 - May 6, 2020 Graveside service for Tommy Evans, 55, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Westview Cemetery, Minister Tyrone White will officiate. Mr. Evans, who passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born May 4, 1965 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Monday, May 11, 2020, from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm He leaves to cherish his memory: five siblings, Jimmy (Shirley) Ogletree of Auburn, AL, Mary Louise Evans, Willie Frank Evans, Frank Evans, Jr. and Annie (Alonzo) Jones all of Opelika, AL; two aunts, Lucy Ogletree of Troy, AL and Evelyn Macon of Tallassee, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In an order and following the ADPH recommendations concerning (COVID-19) effective March 28, 2020 to keep the community safe, the funeral service will be for the family only. Based on recommendations from the ADPH, all participants must maintain a consistent six-foot distance between all parties during the service. We understand this is a difficult time, but the situation is serious, and your well-being is our utmost concern at Harris Funeral Home. Please use our website to leave a message to share your favorite memories and offer words of sympathy and comfort. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
