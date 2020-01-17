Graveside service for Kevonye Farrow, 17, of Opelika, AL, will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Pine Level Cemetery. Pastor Anthony Shealey will officiate. Kevonye passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at his home. He was a student at Opelika High School. He is survived by: his parents, Kevin and LaTosha Farrow of Opelika, AL; one sister, Dasha Andrew of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Kevion Farrow and Kynsten Farrow both of Opelika, AL; maternal grandparents, Barbara Jordan of Loachapoka, AL and Derrick Jordan of Auburn, AL; paternal grandparents; Maria Farrow of Opelika, AL and Harold Farrow of Camp Hill, AL; maternal great grandmother, Annie Nolen of Loachapoka, AL; paternal great grandmother, Adell Goggans of Camp Hill, AL; close friends, Ja'Kobi Bulger and Deandre Hodge; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

