June 22, 1977 - February 24, 2020 Funeral service for Antisha Felton, 42, of Auburn, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Friday, February 28, 2020, at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 135 Townsend Road, Auburn, AL 36830 with Fellowship and Repast immediately following the service. The interment will be in Mount Lovely Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 12900 Senator Claude Pepper Drive, Camp Hill, Alabama 36850, Reverend Chester Levett will officiate. Mrs. Felton, who passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born June 22, 1977 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Felton will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. She leaves to cherish her memory: her devoted husband of fifteen years, John Felton, Jr. of Auburn, AL; son, John Arthur "Tre" Felton III; parents, William and Myrtis Tinsley, Jr. of Camp Hill, AL; two brothers, Richard (Vantrice) Heard of Alexander City, AL and Joseph (Tonya) Holloway of Opelika, AL; three sisters, Kathy (Ricky) Williams of Leeds, AL, Kristi Crapps of Phenix City, AL and Bernita (Dexter) Tai of Dadeville, AL; two special god-daughters, Brianna (Ryan) Lemoine and Mertesha Heard; father-in-law, John Felton, Sr. of Auburn, AL; three sisters-in-law, Tracy Felton, Jacqueline (Hernandis) Williams and Ashley Monique Felton all of Auburn, AL; five aunts, Geraldine Shelly, Maggie (Daniel) Gross, Jackie (Charles) Norris all of Camp Hill, AL, Beverly Pearson and Lillie Peterson both of Opelika, AL; four uncles, Gary (Elaine) Gunn, Larry Peterson of Opelika, AL, James Pearson of Notasulga, AL and Oyrthus Burton of Camp Hill, AL; two special co-workers, Cynthia Jackson and Burnette Tolbert both of Auburn, AL; special friends, Yashica Ware Bruce of Montgomery, AL, Jacoba Holloway and Marie Key; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
