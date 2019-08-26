July 28, 1963 - August 19, 2019 Terry Ferrell: Funeral service for Terry Ferrell, 56, of Lafayette, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at New Mt. Sellers Missionary Baptist Church, 660 Avenue A SE, Lafayette, AL 36862, with interment in Handy Cemetery, Reverend Terry Magby will officiate. Mr. Ferrell, who passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born July 28, 1963 in Chambers County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Monday, August 26, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mr. Ferrell will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: wife, Karen Darlene Ferrell of Lafayette, AL; two children, Dameon Ferrell of Lafayette, AL and Ariel Ferrell of Opelika, AL; one granddaughter, London; two sisters, Annie Jean (Randy) Peterson and Alma (Cedric) Ingram both of Lafayette, AL; two uncles, Henry Huguley of LaGrange, GA and Sherman Johnson of Columbus, GA; fifteen aunts, Mattie (Horace) Johnson of Columbus, GA, Marie Chopra, Margaret Trammell both of Lawrenceville, GA, Virginia Fears, Christine (Reverend Jimmy) Thomas, Earline Ferrell, Jeanette Huguley, Louise Singletary, Catherine Huguley, Minnie Kirk, Hattie Fears all of Lafayette, AL, Shirley Ann Sims of Opelika, AL, Georgia Huguley of Columbus, GA, Deborah Banks of Beauregard, AL and Angela (Christopher) Hughley of Auburn, AL; father-in-law, Jesse Harris, Jr. of Detroit, MI; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Bulger of Lafayette, AL; two sisters-in-law, Darnique (Willie) Henderson of Opelika, AL and Marsha (Terrence) Anderson of Detroit, MI; five brothers-in-law; Jerry Bulger, Dexter Bulger both of Lafayette, AL, Jesse Harris III, Venice (Angela) Harris both of Auburn, AL and Christopher Harris of Detroit, MI; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
